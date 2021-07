The results of the Brunei Trade Certificate Examination for June 2021 has been released.

The Department of Examinations, Ministry of Education in its press release stated that candidates who sat for the exam can obtain their result slips from the Department of Examinations, Ground Floor, Block B, Ministry of Education during office hours, Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 7:45 in the morning to 12:15 in the afternoon and from 1:30 to 4:30 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei