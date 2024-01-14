Brunei Showcases Traditional Royal Wedding Customs

Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei - The Majlis Istiadat Perkahwinan Diraja, a traditional Brunei Malay and Royal wedding ceremony, recently showcased the rich cultural heritage of Brunei. The event highlighted the enduring customs and traditions of the Brunei Malays, reflecting their cultural identity and resilience in the face of modernization.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Heads of Diplomatic Missions to Brunei Darussalam who attended the ceremony expressed their admiration for the intricate customs and rituals that form an integral part of the Brunei Malay culture. The Royal Wedding Customs, a blend of traditional values and contemporary practices, serve as a vibrant testament to the nation's cultural depth and its commitment to preserving its heritage.