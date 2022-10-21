​The national sales event, “Brunei Salebration”, BSB 2022 is back with the theme “Shopping in Brunei”. The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Finance and Economy through the Department of Consumer Affairs in its press release informed that the “Brunei Salebration” will be held for 65 days starting the 28th of November 2022.

BSB 2022 is hoped to help stimulate the country’s economic activities by encouraging people to shop in their own country and make the country a shopping destination. Entrepreneurs who wish to join can submit the Notification Form, starting on 21st October, until the 20th of November 2022. The form can be downloaded through the department’s website and must be returned through email to sales at ‘JPES.GOV.BN’ or directly to the counter of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Department of Economic Planning and Statistics.

Any inquiry, channel to JPES through the PenggunaBijak application or email to sales at jpes.gov.bn’ or call 223 0223 during working hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei