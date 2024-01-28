Brunei Photographic Society Celebrates Members at Gala Night

Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei - The Brunei Photographic Society hosted its Gala Night in the capital city as a gesture of appreciation for its members. The event took place at a hotel in Bandar Seri Begawan on the night of January 27th.

According Radio Television Brunei, the Gala Night featured the Brunei Photographic Society Awards, with prize presentations made by Dr. Haji Muhammad Hadi bin Muhammad Melayong, Head of the Brunei History Centre. Notable awards presented included the Diploma Brunei Photographic Society and the Honorary Associateship of Brunei Photographic Society.