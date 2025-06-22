Brunei National Weightlifting Championship Highlights Local Talent

Bandar Seri Begawan: 32 male and female athletes participated in the National Weightlifting Championship organised by the Brunei Darussalam National Weightlifting Association. The two-day competition took place at the Sports School in Kampung Pulaie.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the first session of the competition, which began on 21st June 2025, featured three weight categories for the women’s event. The under 48-kilogramme weight category was won by Nurul Syuhaidah Ahman from the Forge Fitness Team.

Meanwhile, Liyana Safiah Sidek representing the STBL Club won the under 53-kilogramme weight category, and the under 58-kilogramme weight category was won by Jurulena Juna from the Hybrid Movement.

The competition was organised in collaboration with the Brunei Darussalam Sports School and supported by the Youth and Sports Department, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.