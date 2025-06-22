General

Brunei National Weightlifting Championship Highlights Local Talent

2 days ago

Bandar Seri Begawan: 32 male and female athletes participated in the National Weightlifting Championship organised by the Brunei Darussalam National Weightlifting Association. The two-day competition took place at the Sports School in Kampung Pulaie.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the first session of the competition, which began on 21st June 2025, featured three weight categories for the women’s event. The under 48-kilogramme weight category was won by Nurul Syuhaidah Ahman from the Forge Fitness Team.

Meanwhile, Liyana Safiah Sidek representing the STBL Club won the under 53-kilogramme weight category, and the under 58-kilogramme weight category was won by Jurulena Juna from the Hybrid Movement.

The competition was organised in collaboration with the Brunei Darussalam Sports School and supported by the Youth and Sports Department, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Malam Munajat Highlights Youth’s Role in Positive Transformation

2 days ago

Nationwide Recycling Day Initiative Collects Over 4,000 Kilogrammes of Waste

2 days ago

Masjidku Makmur, Negara Berkat Programme Promotes Tawakkal and Community Prayer

2 days ago

Az-Zakireen Mosque Clinches Victory in Archery Competition

2 days ago
Back to top button