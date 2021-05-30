The Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, through Tourism Development Board will organise a month long Brunei Mid-Year Conference and Exhibition, Brunei MYCE 2021 starting 1st of June 2021. The event which will be held at the International Convention Centre, Berakas was in collaboration with several ministries and local Higher Education Institutions and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs.

The event will focus on four themes, with a different theme each week namely Islamic; Forest; Digital Technology and Energy. Four thematic exhibitions and expos will be held throughout the one-month event. Among the activities lined up during Brunei MYCE 2021 including Forum on Empowering Waqaf towards the Country’s Prosperity; Brunei Darussalam Islamic Capital Market Conference, BICAM AND Smart Nation through Digital Transformation Conference. As a precautionary measure, the organisers are working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure participants and visitors comply with the COVID-19 preventive measures as outlined in the Standard Operating Procedures, SOPs, issued by the Ministry of Health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei