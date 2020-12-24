Multaqa Sasterawan Islam Brunei: Adi Rumi is an appreciation to Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti who is also known as Adi Rumi in the world of Literature or writing. The Brunei Muslim writer's forum is held in gratitude towards Yang Berhormat's many contributions to the development of language, literature, religion, culture and the country. Adi Rumi's contributions are in the form of unique and high quality Islamic literary works. The event took place last night at Balai Sarmayuda of the Language and Literature Bureau in Berakas.

The event coincided with the launch of poems collection book, "Di Mana Pun Adalah Bumi Allah" and "Datangmu Dirindui Pergimu Ditangisi" by Adi Rumi. Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports launched the poetry collections. Also in attendance were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Members of the Legislative Council.

There was also a special talk titled 'The Character and Thoughts of Adi Rumi by Rahimi A.B or Associate Professor Ampuan Doctor Haji Brahim bin Ampuan Haji Tengah, the winner of Southeast Asian Writers Award 2005. The talk shared that the outstanding works of Adi Rumi inspire, educate and guide the community towards excellence, good character besides using creative literary media as a platform of da'wah or religious propagation.

The function continued with an exclusive talk 'Seindah Biacara' by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz, the State Mufti that shared the beginnings and origins of his works. Yang Berhormat has received several awards including the Southeast Asia Writers or S.E.A Write Award 2000, the 2nd Islamic Literary Award of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah 2013 and MASTERA Literature Award 2018. Multaqa Sasterawan Islam Brunei is an annual project of the Language and Literature Bureau through the Education, Documentation and Accreditation Section as a mark of respect and appreciation towards local writers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei