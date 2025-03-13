Brunei MSME Festival 2025 Showcases Local Business Talent



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Brunei MSME Festival, BMF 2025, a Ramadan Edition, has returned with its launch at Munawwarah Hall and Mawaddah Hall, Setia Point Shopping Mall, on the afternoon of March 13. The event was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohd. Amin Liew bin Abdullah. He serves as the Minister at The Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy, as well as the Chairman of the Brunei Economic Development Board (BEDB).





According to Radio Television Brunei, the festival features participation from 130 exhibitors and will continue until Sunday, March 16. The event provides a platform for local businesses to present their products and services, aiming to boost sales during the Ramadan period.

