Brunei Mobilizes Over 300 Buses and Boats for Royal Wedding Procession

Bandar Seri Begawan - In an impressive logistical effort, Brunei's Transportation Committee arranged for the provision of 364 buses and seven boats to ensure efficient transportation during the Royal Wedding Procession Ceremony. This massive transportation operation was aimed at facilitating the movement of students, teachers, and civil servants participating in the event.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the buses were designated to transport over 23,000 students and teachers from 187 educational institutions, including those under the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Religious Affairs, as well as public and private higher education institutions. The students and teachers were dropped off at four specific locations - the U-turn under the Jalan Pengiran Babu Raja Bridge, Tumasek, Batu Satu area, and Jalan Dato Haji Basir - each designated according to different zones.

In addition to land transportation, river routes were also utilized to bring participants to the capital. Seven boats were employed for this purpose, adding an alternative mode of transport for the attendees. This option was particularly significant for students traveling from various parts of the country.

Furthermore, Jalan Bendahara and the car park in front of the Sultan Omar 'Ali Saifuddien College were identified as key drop-off points for the more than 15,000 civil servants who were part of the procession. In addition to buses, water taxis at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah jetty were busy ferrying passengers from Kampong Ayer, who were eager to witness and celebrate this historic occasion in the nation's capital.