The Brunei Mega Sales 2021 is being held until the 26th of May 2021. The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, JPES, Ministry of Finance and Economy announced that this year, the Brunei Mega Sales 2021 commenced one week earlier than the previous years as an effort to provide retailers with the opportunity to play their part in boosting domestic economic activities as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brunei Mega Sales 2021 participants are reminded to observe the Sales Regulations and the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Order, 2011. This includes ensuring that pricing strategies are ethical and discounts offered are genuine so that consumers are not misled into having a false sense of savings. Participating businesses are also reminded to adhere to the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, such as by providing appropriate and sufficient QR codes at their respective premises and by limiting the number of customers in the premises to a maximum of 1000 at any one time.

Source: Radio Television Brunei