Brunei Launches ‘BNSRC Frontiers’ to Tackle Rising Cerebrovascular Diseases

Bandar Seri Begawan — The Brunei Neuroscience Stroke and Rehabilitation Centre, BNSRC 'Frontiers', was officially launched, addressing the growing concern over cerebrovascular diseases in the country.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health and Chairman of Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre Board Directors, cerebrovascular disease ranks as the fourth leading cause of death in Brunei, with statistics showing an increase from 103 deaths in 2014 to 162 in 2019. The event, themed 'Neurocritical Care: Basics and Beyond', highlighted the need for ongoing efforts to combat health risk factors associated with non-communicable diseases. It also provided a platform for local and international experts to discuss advancements in neurological care.