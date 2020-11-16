The exchange of ideas among the youth creates understanding and acceptance of cultural and society perspectives. The use of digital platform in this matter can also further strengthen friendship. This was among the matters explained by Permanent Secretary for Administration, Finance and Estate at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports at the Closing Ceremony of the virtual Brunei-Korea Youth Exchange Programme, 14th November.

Pengiran Mohd Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud explained that through such a programme, participants were able to exchange knowledge in education and understanding despite having different cultures.

30 participants completed the programme that was held to produce a generation that is literate in IT Digital Native. Also present was Retired Colonel Pengiran Haji Maidin bin Pengiran Haji Said, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the ministry.

Source: Radio Television Brunei