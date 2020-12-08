The Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam through the relevant agencies has provided various opportunities and facilities to help graduates take steps to continue a new chapter in their lives. However, graduates must do their best to grab and take advantage of these opportunities and facilities. Acting Minister of Energy, stated the matter at the 28th National Convocation Ceremony of the Brunei Institute of Technical Education, IBTE. The ceremony took place yesterday afternoon at the International Convention Centre in Berakas.

At the event, Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Matsatejo also launched the five-year IBTE Strategic Plan, 2019 to 2024 which aims to achieve 3 main goals consisting of quality Teaching and Learning; Sustainable Governance and Strategic Cooperation effectively with industry, society and international partners.

1,885 graduates were celebrated at the IBTE Convocation Ceremony this year. In view the current pandemic situation, the ceremony was held for 4 consecutive days. Yesterday, 258 graduates received Diplomas and HNTec certificates. To facilitate the public, especially parents and guardians of graduates, IBTE provides a platform to broadcast the convocation online ‘Live Streaming’ through the website.

Source: Radio Television Brunei