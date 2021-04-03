For the past few years, Brunei Darussalam’s economy has been progressing well. After four consecutive years of negative growth between 2013 and 2016, the country’s economy has recorded positive growth for the past 4 consecutive years. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Brunei Darussalam’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP grew by 1.2 per cent last year, contributed by 9 per cent growth of the Non-Oil and Gas sector. Doctor Hajah May Faezah binti Haji Ahmad Arifin, Permanent Secretary for Economy at the Ministry of Finance and Economy stated the matter at the Brunei Economic Forum, yesterday morning held at Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD.

With the theme ‘Towards A Dynamic and Sustainable Economy’, the forum was held for very first time by UBD’s School of Business and Economics. Recently, several policy directions and initiatives have been introduced to achieve the Third Goal of Wawasan Brunei 2035 namely A Dynamic and Sustainable Economy, through the initiation of the Economic Blueprint for Brunei Darussalam. Four panellists shared their views and opinions on Brunei’s economic outlook followed by a question-and-answer session. 150 participants attended the forum comprising the public and private sector, academics, practitioners, policymakers, and research students.

Source: Radio Television Brunei