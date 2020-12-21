Retail sales performance in Brunei Darussalam in the third quarter of 2020 continued to show an increase of 10.3 per cent year-on-year, after increasing by 1.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2020. The value of retail sales in the third quarter was estimated at 407.3 million dollars.

The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Finance and Economy in its media release explained that the increase in retail sales was mainly driven by the sales of Computer &amp;amp;amp;amp; Telecommunication Equipment which increased by 42.2 per cent followed by the sales of Electrical Household Appliances and Lighting Equipment by 28.2 per cent; sales in Supermarkets 10.6 per cent; and sales in Department Stores 9 per cent. This increase was in line with the increase in domestic demand for certain goods following several measures implemented due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

For food and beverage services in Brunei Darussalam, the sales performance of these services has declined by 1.6 per cent compared to the third quarter of last year. The value of sales for food and beverages services was estimated at 84.5 million dollars. The decrease was attributed to the decline in income of Other Food Services Activities at 31.4 per cent, Fast Food Outlets 1.5 per cent and Restaurants, 0.8 per cent.

As compared to the second quarter of 2020, retail sales in the third quarter of this year has recorded a decline of 3.9 per cent mainly due to decrease in sales in Department Stores by 9.4 per cent. Meanwhile, food &amp;amp;amp;amp; beverage services recorded an 18.8 per cent increase in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of the same year. This is mainly due to the increase in revenue of Restaurants by 24 per cent. Full reports of both activities are available from DEPS' website: 'www.deps.gov.bn'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei