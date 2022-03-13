Five local businesses recently participated in Japan’s leading F&B tradeshow FOODEX 2022 for the first time to seek market validation and explore potential export opportunities.

Darussalam Enterprise, DARe, the Embassy of Brunei Darussalam in Tokyo, Japan and the ASEAN-Japan Centre jointly collaborated for the participation of Brunei businesses as part of a wider, ongoing product development project called Improving Quality of Brunei Products. 5 products from Ghanim International Corporation, Volco Venture, Sabli Group of Companies, Taurean Bakeshop & Café, and Syarikat Rizqussalam were sent to Japan to be displayed at Brunei’s booth which was visited by distributors, retailers, and other potential business partners. This year’s FOODEX was held in Chiba from the 8th to 11th of March, drawing thousands of participants from over 90 countries.

Source: Radio Television Brunei