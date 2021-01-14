Brunei Darussalam is currently in the Northeast Monsoon, where generally, unsettled weather conditions are expected during this period with occasional heavy showers or thundershowers. The increase of rain activities and rainfall amount in Brunei Darussalam are due to the influence from the combination of low pressure system located in the northern part of Borneo and the occurrence of a strong North-Easterly wind surge over our region.

The heavy rainfall experienced yesterday over Brunei Muara District, Tutong District and coastal areas of Belait District had caused flash floods and flooding, particularly over the low-lying and flood-prone areas. The occurrence of high tide during the heavy showers had also resulted in the flood situations over areas near river banks. Generally unsettled weather condition with occasional heavy showers over Brunei Darussalam is expected to continue until Tuesday, 19th January. Showers or thundershowers are expected especially in the afternoon and evening, and may continue to early morning. Risk of flash floods and flooding remains during these conditions. Wind condition may intensifies reaching up to 45 kilometres per hour during heavy showers. The strong North-Easterly wind surges currently occurring over the South China Sea will result in the increase of wave height over Brunei waters. The sea condition is expected to be generally at moderate to rough state with wave height reaching up to 3.0 meters until next week.

Source: Radio Television Brunei