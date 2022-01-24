Under the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam who continues to maintain the country’s Adat Istiadat, making Brunei Darussalam’s Adat Istiadat specifically the Adat Istiadat Diraja remain as the nation’s identity. The royal wedding ceremonial events several days ago proved that long standing Adat Istiadat practices remain preserved. For diplomats in the country, witnessing the royal wedding was a unique and beautiful experience.

Source: Radio Television Brunei