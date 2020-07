Brunei Darussalam is undergoing significant transformation as a result of government’s effective planning in every aspect of development.

Under the wise leadership of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the citizens and residents continue to enjoy a comfortable, harmony and peaceful live. To allow the nation to progress further, solid support from the citizen’s and residents to the Monarch’s leadership is vital.

Source: Radio Television Brunei