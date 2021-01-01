​Brunei Darussalam ratified the Paris Agreement on 21st of September 2016, in support of the global call for climate action. Brunei Darussalam is among the least contributors to the global GHG emissions in 2018, at 0.025%. In this regard, Brunei Darussalam is committed to playing its part in the global effort to combat climate change.

Under the Paris Agreement, all parties are required to communicate their respective Nationally Determined Contribution, N.D.C to outline national climate plans highlighting climate action.

The Brunei Darussalam National Council on Climate Change, which is co-chaired by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Engineer Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mat Suny bin Haji Mohd Hussein, Minister of Energy, announces that Brunei Darussalam has submitted its N.D.C. to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change yesterday. The country’s NDC aims to reduce 20 percent total national G.H.G emissions relative to the Business-As-Usual levels by 2030.

As Brunei Darussalam strives for sustainable economic development, the national G.H.G emissions are expected to increase. However, with mitigation measures identified in the N.D.C, the expected increase can be reduced by 20 per cent based on the Brunei Darussalam National Climate Change Policy, B.N.C.C.P strategies, among others are Industrial Emissions; Forest Cover; and Electric Vehicles.

The NDC rides on the BNCCP goal which is to transition Brunei Darussalam into a low carbon and climate-resilient nation. The transition presents the country with green growth opportunities that will spur the development of a new “green industry” in Brunei Darussalam, including new green investment, entrepreneurships, services and most importantly, new green local employment. For More information visit ‘www.climatechange.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei