Increasing knowledge and mastery in the use of the correct standard Malay Language as well as building self-confidence and communication skills in order to be able to speak in public are among the objectives of the Brunei Darussalam National Speech Competition. The competition in conjunction with Brunei Darussalam’s 37th National Day Celebration was held yesterday morning at Balai Sarmayuda of Language and Literature Bureau in Berakas.

4 participants competed in the final presenting various topics with the theme “Menjayakan Wawasan Negara” or Accomplishing the National Vision.

At the ceremony, Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports launched several academic and children books published by the Language and Literature Bureau.

The competition was won by Awang Mohammad Riduwan bin Johari from Cosmopolitan College of Commerce & Technology. While second place went to Awang Mohammad Rahimi bin Muhammad Fadillah, a private participant and Dayang Norafifah binti Haji Latif from Hassanal Bolkiah Boys Arabic Secondary School came in third.

Source: Radio Television Brunei