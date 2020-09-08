Although Brunei Darussalam is not a significant contributor to the global greenhouse gas GHG emissions, the Nation is still experiencing the adverse impact of climate change due to GHG emissions. This includes rise in temperature and increase in number of forest fires in the last decade.

The matter was voiced by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resource and Tourism at the launching ceremony of Brunei Darussalam National Climate Change Policy Operational Document Task Force Workshop.

Dayang Hajah Tutiaty binti Haji Abd Wahab, also shared that forests make up 72.1 percent of the country, enabling it to absorb most of its national greenhouse gas emissions. However, the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism through the Forestry Department intends to further increase the country’s carbon sequestration capacity by planting new trees.

The two-day workshop which was organised by the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism as the lead agency and supported by the Brunei Climate Change Secretariat was attended by 72 participants.

The workshop aimed to formulate an Operational Document for BNCCP Strategy 2 on Forest Cover to achieve the target of increasing Brunei Darussalam’s carbon sink through afforestation and reforestation with a target of planting 500,000 new trees by 2035. Also present was Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Haji Ash’ari, Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei