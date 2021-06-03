In organising the first week of Brunei MYCE with the theme Islamic Week, the Brunei Darussalam Islamic Capital Market Conference, B-KEM resumed yesterday. Organised by the Brunei Institute of Leadership & Islamic Finance, B-LIF with the cooperation of the International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance, INCEIF, Malaysia and supported by Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam, AMBD, the conference resumed with a keynote address and several discussions that took place at the International Convention Centre in Berakas.

The keynote address titled “Brunei as an Inclusive Nation: A Value Proposition for Islamic Capital Market”, delivered by Dayang Hajah Noorrafidah binti Sulaiman, Deputy Managing Director of Monetary Operations, Development and International, AMBD shared AMBD’s key achievements and ongoing initiatives in developing the domestic Islamic finance landscape, in particular the Islamic capital market sector, in line with the Brunei Darussalam Financial Sector Blueprint 2016 to 2025.

Day 2 of B-KEM also featured 6 other topics centred around promoting resiliency, sustainability and inclusivity of the Islamic capital market by local and international speakers.

B-KEM 2021 is held in support of the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism’s initiative in organising the first week of Brunei MYCE. For more information on the event and programme organised by BILIF, the public can visit BILIF’s Instagram @BILIF.bn and website at ‘www.bilif.com.bn’.

