The 3-day Brunei Darussalam Golf Association, BDGA Tournament closed the curtain yesterday afternoon with prize presentation. It took place at Royal Brunei Golf and Country Club, Jerudong.

Almost 250 golfers participated in the tournament. Among those presenting the prizes was Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohammad Yussof, Second Minister of Defence. Also held was presentation of 15 thousand dollar donation for the Palestinian Humanitarian Fund 2021 from Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Muda Abdul Hakeem ibni His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah, President of BDGA to Dayang Hajah Nor Ashikin binti Haji Awang Johari, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports as Co-Chair of the National Executive Committee of the fund.

Source: Radio Television Brunei