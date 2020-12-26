Several strategic places in Tutong District are the focus of a group visit from the Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association. The delegation visited the Tasbee Meliponiculture honey plantation Farm in Kampung Sungai Kelugos Tutong, 24th December.

The 20-member delegation was led by Dayang Hajah Siti Hafsah binti Haji Abdul Halim, Chief Commissioner of the Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association. The delegation was also joined by the Vice Presidents of the Lifetime Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association. The visit aims as one of the beneficial activities by conducting study tours to interesting places in Tutong District besides giving new experiences and skills to members of the association. Also visited was the Pasarneka Complex and Tamu Tutong and also the shrimp crackers product company produced by MPK Penabai and Kuala Tutong.

Source: Radio Television Brunei