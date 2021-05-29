​Brunei Darussalam will enter the Southwest Monsoon in early June. The Southwest Monsoon period is expected to continue until September this year. The Director of Meteorology said that during the Southwest Monsoon season, the atmospheric conditions will usually become stable and thunderstorm activity will be reduced compared to during the monsoon transition in April and May. That was among the matter shared with RTB when commenting on atmospheric conditions during the Southwest Monsoon season.

According to Awang Muhamad Husaini Bin Aji, Director of Meteorology, the Southwest Monsoon usually reaches its peak this August. During the time, the country will usually experience dry conditions and a little haze due to the dry weather. So the average days without rain in June, July and August are more when compared to the average days without rain in December and January during the Northeast Monsoon period. The wind during the Southwest Monsoon is consistently blowing from the Southwest. The Southwest Season also marks the beginning of the season of active cyclone systems, such as tropical storms and hurricanes, in the Southwest Pacific and also in the South China Sea. If this cyclone system occurs and is also subject to the distance of its location with this country, it can indirectly affect the weather conditions of the country and can cause unpredictable weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds occurring once in a while.

The Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department will continue to monitor weather conditions from time to time, and issue weather advisories and warnings if necessary.

The latest weather information, advice and warnings can be received more easily through the Brunei WX mobile app or contact the Weather Forecast Centre, via the Weather Line 114, or visit the website ‘www.met.gov.bn’ or via the Facebook @bruneiweather and instagram @bruneiweather.

Source: Radio Television Brunei