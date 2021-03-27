His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office, and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab-Rahaman graced the Brunei Darussalam CHSK Badminton Cup 2021 held in conjunction with the 37th National Day celebration, 26th March night. His Royal Highness the Crown Prince's son, Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda 'Abdul Muntaqim took part in the Under 14 Boys Double.

Upon arrival at Chung Hwa School Kiudang's Multi-Purpose Hall, His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness were greeted by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. Also in attendance was Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah.

Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda 'Abdul Muntaqim and teammate, Dessen Chung Min Tin competed against Mohd Talipuddin bin Ermadaena and Mohd Haziq bin Roze from RHTS team. In the match, Mohd Talipuddin and Mohd Haziq won by 22-20, 21-13.

Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda 'Abdul Muntaqim's team, Flying Gravity (Waznah) advanced to the Final after winning 7 out of 12 games and will meet Honey Carsmart. The finals will be held on the 28th of March at the same venue.

