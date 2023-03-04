Brunei Darussalam Became the Choice of Indonesia Motorcycle Riders Tour

Towards promoting Brunei Darussalam Tourism in conjunction with 'Wonderful Indonesia', QAF Auto Sendirian Berhad, BMW Motorrad Brunei welcomed 17 'GasaXIndonesia Riders On Tour Merah De Borneo 2023. The event was held on 4th March morning, at the QAF Centre in Beribi.

The delegation will continue their journey to Sabah and Kalimantan before ending their tour until 15th of March in Banjarmasin Kalimantan. Brunei Darussalam is one of the 14-day tours through Borneo. The head of the delegation shared his views, selecting Brunei Darussalam as one of the interesting stops.

Source: Radio Television Brunei