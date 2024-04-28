Brunei Darussalam Association Celebrates Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Berakas

BERAKAS - The Brunei Darussalam Association of Writers (ASTERAWANI) held its Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration on the afternoon of April 28th at Balai Sarmayuda, Language and Literature Bureau, Berakas. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Orang Kaya Putera Maharaja Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Ghani bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Dewa Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Rahim.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event celebrated cultural traditions and brought together members of the literary community.