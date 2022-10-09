The importance of early detection of cancer allows patients to receive more effective treatment as well as increase the patient’s survival rate. Regular breast self-examination or through diagnostic breast imaging can detect Breast Cancer at an early stage. In conjunction with the month of October every year as breast cancer awareness month, News at Ten features a special edition on the increasing situation of the case and the sharing of a breast cancer patient’s experience in rebuilding the enthusiasm to continue life.

Based on the Brunei Cancer Centre statistics, until August this year, 11 breast cancer patients were at stage one; 29 are at stage two; 15 patients are in stage three and 18 patients are in stage four. Of the total, the youngest patient to have breast cancer in recent years was 19 years old.

According to the Director of Brunei Cancer Centre, Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre, PJSC, the situation is worrying. Understanding and knowledge about breast cancer needs to be improved as an initial step to reduce the incidence of breast cancer in the community.

For the mother of one child, Dayang Hartini binti Hassan, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, two years ago, felt pressure, but was grateful to be able to detect the disease early. She explained that the strong support of her husband and family helped her to continue to face challenges including in the medical process.

With the number of breast cancer patients increasing in the country, public awareness, especially women, is important to prevent the situation from getting worse. Therefore, learn how to detect cancer, and get early treatment. Do not miss to follow the second series of special reports on Breast Cancer on Sunday, 16th October, 2022.

