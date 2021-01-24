The Ministry of Education through the Department of Examination has issued the Brunei Cambridge G.C.E. ‘AS’ and ‘A’ Level October/ November 2020 Examination Results yesterday.

Out of 1,608 candidates who sat for the Brunei Cambridge G.C.E. ‘A’ level examination, the overall achievement of at least three 3 ‘A’ candidates is 1,211 candidates or 75.31%, an increase of 4.74%. Meanwhile, the percentage of candidates receiving at least two ‘A’ levels is 89.05%, an increase of 3.35% and the percentage of candidates receiving one ‘A’ level is 95.71%, an increase of 1.45% in comparison to 2019 Examinations Results. Overall, 251 candidates or 15.61% candidates attained ‘A’ grades and above in 2 to 4 subjects. 31 students attained Grade ‘A’ STAR or ‘A’ in 4 subjects; 105 candidates attained Grade ‘A’ STAR or ‘A’ in 3 subjects and 112 candidates obtained ‘A’ STAR or ‘A’ in 2 subjects.

Out of 795 candidates who have sat for the Brunei Cambridge G.C.E. ‘AS’ level examination, 543 candidates obtained at least two ‘AS’ levels, which is 68.30% and an increase of 5.2%. Meanwhile, 784 or 98.62% achieved at least one ‘AS’ level, an increase of 6.9% from October/November 2019 results. Overall, 120 candidates achieved ‘A’ grades in at least two subjects.

Students who have sat for the examinations in October/ November 2020 may obtain their result slips from their respective schools while private candidates may do so from the Examinations Department, Ministry of Education during office hours. Registration for the Brunei-Cambridge G.C.E. ‘AS’ and ‘A’ Level examinations for May/June 2021 session is still open and closing date for private candidates’ registration is on Tuesday, 16 February 2021.

Source: Radio Television Brunei