The Transformation Youth Community Club, KKBT Youth Centre Bandar Seri Begawan with the support of the Department of Youth and Sports, for the first time held the Brunei Berselawat Programme virtually.

Participating the programme was Yang Berhormat Retired major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. Also joining were the Members of the Legislative Council. The programme among others aims to be an initiative and pray to free the country from the disaster of the COVID-19. It is also a platform to manifest a sense of love for the Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam by reciting Selawat.

Source: Radio Television Brunei