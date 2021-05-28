The Ministry of Health in its press release informs that the BruHealth application and services are now back in operation.

Business premises are reminded to use the BruHealth QR code and continue to use log books for those who are unable to use the BruHealth application. For those who have made appointments at health clinics and health centres using the BruHealth application are required to make bookings again.

For more information, call Talian Darussalam 123 or Health Advice Line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei