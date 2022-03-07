Despite the challenges facing by Brunei Darussalam following the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism through the Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food continues to actively increase production in the agricultural sector, especially for the Broiler industry. This is clearly evidenced by the increase in total broiler production around 22.3 per cent from 26,364.82 metric tonnes in 2020 to 30,555.79 metric tonnes in 2021 which is the highest level of output ever achieved by the country so far.

Several companies in the Broiler industry explained that the demand from supermarkets, restaurants, cafes and hotels for broilers is increasing, compared to previous years. However, some difficulties are also facing by the companies, such as in terms of hiring foreign workers and the issue of labour shortages.

In ensuring adequate supply of broilers for domestic needs, the companies also complied with the guidelines, SOPs set by the Ministry of Health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei