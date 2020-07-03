​Sistem Kebajikan Negara, SKN or National Welfare System is a platform to facilitate people in need to apply for assistance via online. The system was jointly-developed by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and Ministry of Finance and Economy in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Brunei Islamic Religious Council, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. In effort to prepare the Mukim Penghulus and Village Chiefs on the implementation of the system, a roadshow was extended to Temburong District yesterdady morning.

Present were Pengiran Haji Mohd Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports; Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, Member of the Legislative Council and Pengiran Muhd Ameer Mubaaraq bin Pengiran Haji Hashim, Acting Temburong District Officer. The briefing on the objective of SKN and procedures was delivered by Dayang Saidah binti Haji ahid, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Community at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Dayang Saidah added, SKN will be accessible through the website at www dot skn dot gov dot bn, either by using computer or smartphones.

Meanwhile, the Mukim Penghulus and Village Chiefs welcomed the SKN Roadshow and hoped it will facilitate the relevant authorities in relaying the information to eligible applicants.

Source: Radio Television Brunei