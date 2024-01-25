Bridge Rehabilitation Enhances Travel and Economic Prospects in Balaoan, La Union

MALASIQUI: The completion of bridge rehabilitation projects in Balaoan, La Union, is poised to improve the travel experience of over 2,000 residents and bolster the local economy. This development primarily benefits the villages of Nagsabaran Norte and Sinapangan Sur. Barangay Nagsabaran Norte councilman Efren Garcia, in a recent phone interview, recounted the rehabilitation of a 12 linear meters bridge in their village, finalized in November last year. The project was essential to rectify damage caused by typhoons and address safety concerns due to soil erosion and landslides.

According to Philippines News Agency, the information officer for the Department of Public Works and Highways-Ilocos regional office, the project received a funding of PHP17.6 million under the General Appropriation Act of 2023. Tinaza highlighted the project's significance in facilitating seamless travel for motorists and enhancing the safety and accessibility of Balaoan and its neighboring areas. The initiative is also expected to boost economic activities, especially for farmers and vendors, by improving the distribution of goods and agricultural products.

Similarly, the Sinapangan Sur Bridge, which was completed last August, received a funding of PHP9.9 million from the national government. These infrastructure improvements are seen as pivotal in enhancing the quality of life for the local population and contributing to the economic vitality of the region.