More than one hundred new breast cancer cases were detected in this country last year, and the numbers are still increasing with a large percentage of patients diagnosed at Stage Three and Stage Four of the cancer. With the aim of reducing premature deaths through early detection and screening, the Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre, PJSC, yesterday morning launched its Breast Cancer Awareness Month Campaign.

The campaign was jointly launched by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health who is also the Deputy Chairman of PJSC and Doctor Haji Mazrul Adimin bin Haji Awang Besar, Executive Director of PJSC.

Earlier, Doktor Haji Mazrul Adimin in his welcoming address stressed that breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the country. He added, the number of new cases recorded over the years has been increasing around 120 to 140 new cases per year. In addition, breast cancer like many other cancers can be cured when detected in its early stage. However, most people are not aware or are afraid to take the steps to detect the disease in its early stage.

October is the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month that is commonly known as Pink October. It is dedicated towards increasing attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment as well as palliative care of the disease. PJSC through the efforts of the Early Detection and Cancer Prevention Services under its specialist centre, The Brunei Cancer Centre, hopes to be able to detect the cancer at Stage Zero or Stage One as these stages have nearly a hundred percent survival rate. Throughout this month, PJSC will be organising activities every Friday, including health education talks for the public.

Doctor Ravi Patnaik in his talk during the plenary session among other things said globally, breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women and the second most common cancer overall.

Source: Radio Television Brunei