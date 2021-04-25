​59 selected orphans who are registered under the Department of Community Development, JAPEM were feted to a breaking of the fast at a hotel in Kiulap, 24th April late afternoon.

Among those present was Dayang Hajah Siti Hafsah binti Haji Abdul Halim, Chief Commissioner of the Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association. The annual activity by the Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association aimed to share happiness with orphans apart from educating the association’s young members to be ready to serve the society, religion and the nation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei