The breaking of the fast ceremony with new converts at rural areas continued late yesterday afternoon. The function which took place at Kampung Sibut Religious Hall, Mukim Amo was co-organised by the new converts at Kampung Sibut, Persatuan Kereta Tahan Lasak and An Naafii in cooperation with the Temburong District Islamic Da’wah Centre.

The function began with a presentation of donations to the new converts. It was followed by a religious talk titled ‘Cara Berlipat Pahala di Bulan Ramadan’ delivered by Doctor Harapandi Amaq Dahri, Assistant Professor of Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB.

Source: Radio Television Brunei