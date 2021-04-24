The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through the Department of Community Development, JAPEM late yesterday afternoon held a breaking of the fast with students and trainees of Pusat Bahagia, Brunei Muara District. The function which was also attended by private companies, took place at Pusat Bahagia Brunei Muara, Kampung Pulaie.

Present was Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary for Administration, Finance and Estate at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The function commenced with the mass reading of tahlil and doa tahlil and ended with the reading of doa selamat.

The function coincided with the presentation of Hari Raya Aidilfitri green packets and contributions from private companies. The companies also contributed the meal for about 120 trainees and students of Pusat Bahagia. It reflects the caring attitude by private agencies and is intended to be continued in the future.

Source: Radio Television Brunei