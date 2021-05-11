The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through the Department of Community Development, JAPEM in collaboration with Jackhan Sendirian Berhad held a breaking of the fast and donations presentation to the needy. The function took place yesterday at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Present was Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary For Administration, Finance And Estate At The Ministry Of Culture, Youth And Sports. The ceremony began with the reading of tahlil and doa selamat.

The ceremony continued with the handing over of donations and souvenir bags from Jackhan Sendirian Berhad to 160 selected recipients.

Source: Radio Television Brunei