22 students, officers and family members of Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam were feted in an Iftar ceremony organised by CheezBox Cafe & Restaurant, The Mall, Gadong.

Also present was Dayang Nurul Huda binti Awang Haji Muhin, Head of Administration at Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al- Hajjah Maryam. Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al- Hajjah Maryam s a non-government, charity organistion committed to providing quality education, rehabilitation and training programmes for individuals with special needs in Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei