Karl Fessenden joins as CEO and Christian Garcia as EVP and CFO

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The board of directors of BrandSafway, a global leader in access and industrial services, has announced that Karl Fessenden has been named chief executive officer (CEO) and Christian Garcia will be the new executive vice president (EVP) and chief financial officer (CFO), effective mid-October.

“We are pleased to have these talented leaders join the BrandSafway team,” said John Krenicki, chairman of the board and acting CEO. “We are confident that Karl and Christian, along with our deeply committed management team and the best employees in the industry, are well positioned to drive BrandSafway’s continued leadership in the sector.”

Fessenden brings 25 years of leadership experience in complex service-based businesses, serving as MB Aerospace’s president and chief operating officer, CHC Helicopter’s CEO, and head of GE’s $8 billion Power Generation Services unit. He has deep experience in BrandSafway’s end markets and a track record of driving commercial and operational excellence in both public and private companies.

“I am excited to join BrandSafway, a market leader with an outstanding team, a strong commitment to safety, and the broadest portfolio of services and products in the industry,” said Fessenden. “The company is well positioned for continued success and growth.”

Garcia is a three-time public company CFO with experience across all aspects of the financial function. He most recently served as oil field services supplier Weatherford’s CFO. Prior to Weatherford, Garcia served as automotive supplier Visteon’s CFO and as Halliburton’s acting CFO.

“BrandSafway has a strong financial position with significant liquidity, allowing it to pursue the significant organic and inorganic growth opportunities available in its markets,” said Garcia. “I’m looking forward to helping drive the next phase of the company’s growth.”

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 340 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

Attachment

Karla Cuculi BrandSafway 262-523-6580 KCuculi@BrandSafway.com