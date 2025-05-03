Borneo History Talk Explores Manuscripts as Historical Heritage



Kampung Anggerek Desa: The Brunei History Centre, through its Borneo Research Centre, PenBorneo, recently organized the 13th Series of the Borneo History Talk. The event, themed ‘Manuskrip Sumber Warisan Sejarah’, was held at the Borneo Research Centre and focused on exploring historical manuscripts.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Doctor Haji Muhammad Hadi bin Muhammad Melayong, Head of the Brunei History Centre, was in attendance. The event featured a series of working paper presentations, providing participants with opportunities to share information and promote PenBorneo as a valuable institution for historical reference.

