​The International School Brunei Borneo Global Issues Conference, ISBBGIC will focus on the 10th Sustainable Development Goal.

The four-day conference started on 5th March until the 8th of March at the the International Convention Centre, Berakas. The conference jointly hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and ISB will involve around 300 delegates from 22 schools across the country. During the conference, delegates will debate and decide on resolutions to address inequalities based on race, gender, age and educational opportunities. The conference is aimed at developing the students understanding of global citizenship and critical skills in research, public speaking and negotiation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei