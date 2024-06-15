Boracay to Enhance Muslim-Friendly Offerings with Private Coves and Halal Services

BORACAY—In a move to attract more Muslim visitors, Boracay is set to introduce enhanced Muslim-friendly facilities and services, including the establishment of private coves, as announced by the Department of Tourism (DOT).

According to Philippines News Agency, the 'Muslim-Friendly Boracay' initiative will launch in September in partnership with the local government of Malay, Aklan. This program aims to provide exclusive access areas for Muslim women and includes upgrades such as a prayer room and an ablution area at the island's port. The Malay Mayor Floribar Bautista has already identified three potential sites for these private coves.

The initiative also extends to accommodations on the island, with the DOT currently accepting letters of intent from establishments interested in being recognized as Muslim-friendly stays. Furthermore, a recent agreement with Megaworld Hotels and Resorts is expected to introduce a Halal-certified kitchen to one of its properties on the island, enhancing Boracay’s appeal as a destination that caters comprehensively to Muslim tourists.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco highlighted the Muslim-Friendly Boracay initiative during the opening of the Salaam 2024: Travel and Trade Expo in Quezon City, emphasizing the strategic importance of adapting tourist facilities to meet diverse cultural needs.