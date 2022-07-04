Digitalising of contemporary Islamic economics and finance as well as scholarly articles in the fields of economics, banking, finance, management and entrepreneurship are among those featured in the “Digitalising Islamic Economics and Finance” and the “Islamic Economics International Referred Journal” books. The books published by the Faculty of Islamic Economics and Finance of Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA are published in Malay, English and Arabic.

Members of the public who are interested to buy the books, can purchase them at UNISSA Press during office hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei