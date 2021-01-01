​The involvement of senior citizens in activities that contribute to the community reflects the attitude of dedication and commitment of the members of the Tutong Senior Citizens Activity Centre in participating and supporting any welfare plans or activities in the district. Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports stated the matter during the Dino MN Book Launching Ceremony and Serumpun Kasih Sehati Sejiwa event organized by the Tutong District Senior Citizens Activity Centre yesterday morning.

The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports also believes that the active involvement of members of the Tutong District Senior Citizens Activity Centre can be a motivator and an injection of enthusiasm for his ministry to continue to provide better services, especially to senior citizens in the country.

The novel entitled ‘Aku Tidak Bersalah’ is the work written by Awang Haji Bidin bin Haji Mohamad Noor who is also known as Dino MN. He is one of the members of the Tutong District Senior Citizens Activity Center who is active in the field of writing. Earlier, the reading of Surah Yassin and tahlil was held for the families and senior citizens who have passed away. The ceremony was also enlivened with the performances of poetry, tausyeh and syair from members of the centre. Also present, Dayang Saidah binti Haji Wahid @ Burut, Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

