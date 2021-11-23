54 children from 30 families received book donations in conjunction with the World Children’s Day 2021.

The books were donated by the public from the MKM book donation campaign throughout the year and donations from the Language and Literature Bureau. The contribution was organised by the Community Welfare Council, MKM with the cooperation of the Department of Community Development and Language and Literature Bureau, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. MKM also handed over food snacks to the recipients and organised an online games to all children in the country which is hoped to strengthen family ties.

Source: Radio Television Brunei