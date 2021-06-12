The Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College received a donation of 202 books from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the country. The ceremony took place yesterday morning at the Library of the College.

The book donation was handed over by Her Excellency Yu Hong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the country to Dayang Hajah Susilawati binti Dato Paduka Haji Muhammad, the college’s Principal. The books cover different aspects of China’s development such as economy, science and technology, literature, art, and tourism which will help the school’s teachers and students gain a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding of China.

Source: Radio Television Brunei